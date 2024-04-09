World Bank Moderately Satisfied With $400 Million Higher Education Project in Pakistan

The World Bank (WB) has rated the implementation progress of the “Higher Education Development in Pakistan project”, of around $400 million as moderately satisfactory.

The project was approved in May 2019 with the development objective of supporting research excellence in strategic sectors of the economy, improving teaching and learning, and strengthening governance, in the higher education sector. The closing date of the project is 30 June 2024.

The component of the project includes; nurturing academic excellence in strategic sectors ($104.82 million) supporting decentralized higher education institutes for improved teaching and learning ($89.18 million) equipping students and higher education institutions with modern technology ($52.70 million) higher education management information system and data-driven services ($35 million) capacity building through partnerships, project management, monitoring, and evaluation ($24.30 million) improving access and quality of remote learning and support to universities ($94 million).

Official documents revealed that the project has made good progress toward the achievement of its project development objective. Key progress since the last mission includes: