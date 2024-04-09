You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Accept WhatsApp’s New Terms or Delete Your Account

As WhatsApp prepares to implement its updated terms this week, users are urged to take heed: the deadline to either accept the changes by default or opt for account deletion looms until the end of Wednesday, allowing less than 48 hours.

The term changes stem from the platform’s efforts to align with Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), slated to come into effect on April 11. However, beneath this seemingly routine adjustment lies a matter of significance that has thrust itself into the limelight, underscoring the potential implications for millions of users.

WhatsApp’s new terms have to do with third-party chat integration, allowing it to interact and communicate with other messengers to sync their inboxes. This includes having to engage with apps like Sunbird, which focuses on enabling iMessage on Android through a workaround, which brings major security concerns with unencrypted messages and images.

This would be the first time a high-profile messaging app like WhatsApp has opened its walls to allow a third-party messaging application to onboard and engage with its users, which is a game changer, but also a privacy nightmare.

While Meta’s warning about the risks posed to WhatsApp users by the Digital Markets Act (DMA) is stark, it’s crucial to recognize the broader context. Sunbird’s current iMessage security challenges present a considerably higher risk level compared to WhatsApp’s opening of its platform via APIs and enforced transmission encryption rules.

Meta, speaking on behalf of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, emphasizes that under its model, message transmission will indeed be secure. However, a critical caveat arises once the secure message reaches the recipient’s endpoint. Meta cannot guarantee how the message will be handled or ascertain whether the endpoint is entirely legitimate and thus suitable for inclusion in a secured chat. This underscores the complex landscape of digital communication security and the multifaceted considerations involved.

Meta has even said in a recent statement that it cannot guarantee end-to-end encryption once a third party handles its messages, since such an encryption requires control on both sides.

Without ownership of both clients (endpoints) we cannot guarantee what a third-party provider does with sent or received messages, and we therefore cannot make the same promise [for encryption].

What’s worse is that WhatsApp has made these changes mandatory for everyone. It says “You can easily delete your account if you prefer not to accept our Terms, though we’ll be sorry to see you leave WhatsApp.”

While most of us will not quit WhatsApp still, it is crucial to understand the risks that come with the new terms.