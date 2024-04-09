Zong 4G Announces Affordable International Direct Dialing Bundles to Saudi Arabia this Ramadan

By Sponsored | Published Apr 9, 2024 | 11:28 am

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator is offering the most affordable international direct calling rates for Saudi Arabia so that you stay connected to your loved ones this Ramadan.

Zong 4G aims to alleviate the burden of expensive international call rates from Pakistan, ensuring seamless connectivity for users. Prime objective for Zong is to provide cost-effective solutions, enabling individuals to stay in-touch with their loved ones in Saudi Arabia throughout the year and during Umarah in Ramadan without the concern of expenses associated with international calling.

Through this bundle, you can make direct calls from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia at the affordable rate of only Rs. 0.70+tax per second, accompanied by daily subscription charges of Rs. 1+tax.

The offer is location-based meaning it is applicable solely from specific locations within Pakistan, which include: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Swabi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Abbottabad Bannu, Hyderabad, Charsadda, Attock Larkana, Nowshehra, Chakwal, Quetta Muzaffargarh.

The offer can be subscribed through My Zong App or by dialing *8080#.

Bundle Name Resources Subscription Locations
IDD KSA LBC OFFER PREPAID Calling rate Rs. 0.70/s +Tax. Type “SUB KSA” To 7966 or dial *8080# Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi,

Peshawar, Mardan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Swabi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Charsadda, Attock, Chakwal, Quetta, Abbottabad, Bannu, Hyderabad, Larkana, Nowshera, Muzaffargarh

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G shared insights on this initiative, stating: “International calling in Pakistan comes at a significant cost. Recognizing this challenge, Zong 4G finds it imperative to introduce bundles that provide accessible options to users across the nation, ensuring superior connectivity and affordability.”

Sponsored

This article has been produced in collaboration with our advertising partners.

>