Lifebuoy Spreads Joy and Celebration this Ramazan by Helping Over 2,200 Families Mark Their Children’s First Roza

The first day of fasting during Ramazan is a cherished milestone for every child, creating lifelong memories for the entire family. This year, Lifebuoy set out to make these special moments even more meaningful for families across Pakistan.

Lifebuoy’s “Roza Kushai” campaign was a heartwarming initiative that aimed to celebrate children’s first fast and create unforgettable memories for over 2,200 families. The campaign launched with a personalized SMS outreach to 5,000 members of Lifebuoy’s customer database, inviting them to participate in the celebrations.

This was followed by an extensive social media activation, including a contest that encouraged families to share their Roza Kushai stories. 10 prominent social media influencers also joined the campaign, further amplifying its reach and engagement.

The culmination of the campaign was a heartwarming and memorable event where the winners were invited to a Pyara Ramzan live transmission on national TV to open their first Roza. Hosted by renowned religious scholar Farhan Ali Waris and actress Nawal Aamir, the show provided a platform for these special moments to be shared with the entire nation.

“The Lifebuoy Roza Kushai was more than just a campaign – it was an opportunity for us to create lasting memories and bring joy to thousands of families during this holy month,” said Najia Faraz, Media Manager at Lifebuoy Pakistan.

“The joy and excitement of a child’s first Roza is truly incomparable. No child should be deprived of this special experience due to preventable illnesses. This Ramazan, Lifebuoy has reminded millions of families in Pakistan about the crucial role of hand hygiene in preventing diseases. We take pride in spreading this essential message of health and cleanliness, ensuring everyone can celebrate Ramazan in good health and happiness,” said, Huda Haroon, Senior Brand Manager Lifebuoy.

In a touching addition to Lifebuoy’s “Roza Kushai” campaign, a TV commercial (TVC) captures the spirit of care and community that defines Ramazan. The TVC showcases a heartwarming conversation between two little boys, Junaid and his friend, centered around the celebration of Junaid’s first Roza Kushai. Junaid, having celebrated his milestone, is asked by his friend about the gifts he received. Despite his friend’s disappointment over missing his own Roza Kushai due to illness, Junaid surprises him with a thoughtful gift—a Lifebuoy handwash. This gesture emphasizes the importance of health and well-being, highlighting Lifebuoy’s commitment to ensuring that no child misses out on these precious moments due to sickness.

The commercial resonates deeply with the campaign’s message, reinforcing Lifebuoy’s dedication to spreading joy, encouraging cleanliness, and celebrating the special milestones in children’s lives during the holy month.

This creative TVC further enriches Lifebuoy’s comprehensive efforts to connect with families and communities, making the Roza Kushai campaign a memorable initiative that went beyond mere celebrations to instill values of care, health, and communal support.

The campaign’s success was evident in the overwhelmingly positive response it received, with over 2,200 families participating and sharing their heartwarming stories. The live TV transmission alone reached millions of viewers, allowing the celebrations to touch the lives of people across the country.

Lifebuoy’s Roza Kushai campaign not only provided a platform for families to commemorate a cherished moment but also reinforced the brand’s commitment to supporting the wellbeing of Pakistani communities during the holy month of Ramazan and beyond.