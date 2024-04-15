Govt Launches New Routes for Pink Bus Service in Karachi

Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Memon, has announced the expansion of the Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi with the addition of two new routes, aiming to improve transportation facilities for women.

The Pink Bus Service, which currently operates on the R1 route from Model Colony Malir to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal, is set to extend its reach with the introduction of two new routes.

In a recent meeting chaired by Sharjeel Memon to review the launch arrangements for new transport projects in Karachi and Mirpurkhas, it was decided that the new routes of the Pink Bus Service would be inaugurated on April 19.

The first new route, labeled R10, will be exclusively for women and will commence from Numaish Chowrangi, traversing through prominent landmarks such as M.A Jinnah Road, Zaibunissa Street, Metropol, Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Mazar e Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall, and concluding at Sea View clock tower.

Additionally, the meeting also marked the launch of the People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas on April 20, extending the benefits of improved public transportation to residents of the city.

Minister Memon further revealed plans to introduce a cashless automated fare collection smart card service on April 25, aimed at providing commuters with a convenient and efficient payment method.

This announcement follows earlier initiatives by the Sindh government to expand and improve public transportation services in the province. On March 18, Minister Memon had unveiled plans for new routes of the Pink Bus Service and the launch of the People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas following Eidul Fitr.

The Pink People’s Bus Service, introduced on February 1, is hailed as the country’s ‘first-ever’ bus service exclusively for women, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting gender inclusivity and enhancing accessibility to transportation facilities for all citizens.

As these new routes are set to commence operations, residents of Karachi and Mirpurkhas anticipate improved connectivity and enhanced mobility options, marking a significant step towards addressing the transportation needs of the communities.