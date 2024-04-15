Leaked Pak Suzuki Data Allegedly Up For Sale On Dark Web

A threat actor has allegedly auctioned off corporate data belonging to Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSX: PSMC) for sale on the dark web.

The entire amount of data is allegedly 447.5 GB (without compression) and includes finance, accounting, HR/employee, IT, compliance, and administrative documents.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Hit By Massive Cyber Attack

“On April 9, 2024, we came to know that our corporate data has been leaked due to a cyber-attack. Initial investigations suggest that data related to HR, Financials, etc., from the server, has been ported out to public IP,” PSMC told the Pakistan Stock Exchange earlier today.

According to the threat actor’s message, the breached data allegedly provides source codes of IT applications, executives’ e-mail boxes (PST), passports, salary and tax-related documents, SAP & ERP, internal databases, VoIP records (March 2024) and contracts with other companies, information on the computers of critical people in the company (CEO, CFO, IT managers, directors, etc.). It was also claimed to have about 37 GB of data from Suzuki’s main office in Japan.

This comes after the automaker recently announced that it was delisting from PSX.

PSMC in February 2024 initiated the share purchase offer (SPA) to sell 22.14 million shares at Rs. 609 per share and effectively delist.

This was initiated after Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, the majority shareholder of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (the Company) recently decided to purchase all the shares of the Company held by others (other than those held by the Sponsor / Majority Shareholder).

ProPakistani reached out to Pak Suzuki for their official comment on the matter. Their viewpoint wasn’t received by the time of filing of this report but will be shared as soon as it arrives.