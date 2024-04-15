PM Urges Shift Towards Renewable Energy to Cut Oil Import Bill

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 15, 2024 | 9:38 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed the energy ministry to maximize the utilization of renewable energy resources to reduce the country’s oil import bill.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the premier said the oil import bill worth billions of dollars can be controlled by using renewable energy resources.

Discussing the ongoing drive against power theft, he lauded the performance of the Punjab government and expressed hope that other provinces would also follow suit to overcome the challenge. He said that strengthening the country’s power transmission system requires the utmost effort and investment.

The premier said the power production and investments in the sector would go down the drain unless the flaws in the distribution network are removed. He directed the energy ministry to engage world-class consultants to suggest ways forward to improve the power transmission and distribution system.

He also directed to shift imported coal-fired power plants to local coal. He said in the future only clean and low-cost hydropower and renewable plants will be installed in the country.

He said that all possible measures are being taken to reduce the per unit price of electricity for the common man.

  • Allow net metering on systems less then 5 kw and make the green meter free if govt really serious reducing oil import.

    Reply

