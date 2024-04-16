KOIOS Launches Highly Affordable 4K 160Hz Gaming Monitor with 1ms Delay

HIOS, not to be confused with Tecno’s HiOS, is a Chinese display maker that just released its latest feature-rich gaming monitor called K2724UG. This is a 27-inch flat-screen monitor that was launched in China for only $220.

The K2724UG is a 4K (3840 x 2160 resolution) 165Hz gaming monitor based on an IPS panel made by AUO. It features a high response time for gaming purposes, having a delay of only 1 ms for smooth performance, which is helpful in fast-paced games. It covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and 95% of DCI P3 and features 10-bit color depth for high color accuracy. It is also able to reach 600 nits of peak brightness.

ALSO READ Intel Core i9-14900KS Launched With Even Higher Max Turbo Frequency

The monitor stand can tilt and rotate the display, but it is not as flexible as more expensive monitors. It can be mounted on walls through VESA wall mount. The ports included in this monitor are 2 HDMI 2.1, 2 DP 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting headphones or speakers.

ALSO READ This Gaming Monitor Brings a 100Hz 1080p Screen for Under $90

The HIOS K2724UG 4K gaming monitor is currently available on the Chinese retail website JD.com, but cannot be found on AliExpress as of yet. 4K gaming monitors at this price range are generally hard to find and we sure hope the HIOS K2724UG rolls out to more regions across the globe soon.