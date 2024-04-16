YouTube is Now Blocking Any App That Removes Ads

YouTube has been on a large-scale crackdown against ad blockers ever since last year. The video-sharing platform blocks most, if not all ad blockers from its platform, but the company’s crackdown is getting bigger once again.

YouTube’s assault against ad blocking is now extending beyond ad blocker extensions to third-party apps that violate the platform’s terms of service. While the focus is explicitly on “ad-blocking apps” this time, it’s plausible that third-party platforms featuring built-in ad-blocking could also find themselves in the crosshairs.

Users on YouTube have been able to access its videos without any ads using apps such as AdGuard, which allows you to bypass all ads just like any ad blocker back in the day. But such loopholes will no longer be possible as YouTube will be blocking these workarounds soon enough. Attempting to use such an app will now give you an error message that says “The following content is not available on this app”.

YouTube underscores that its terms expressly prohibit third-party apps from disabling ads because “that prevents the creator from being rewarded for viewership, and Ads on YouTube help support creators and let billions of people around the world use the streaming service.”

As you would expect, YouTube recommends buying Premium if you don’t like all the ads.

YouTube has also been forcing other companies to remove features that allow you to enjoy Premium features for free. Xiaomi’s video toolbar in MIUI allows users to minimize YouTube videos and continue to watch them while using other apps, a feature that is not available outside of YouTube Premium. But in a recent HyperOS (MIUI replacement) update, Xiaomi has been forced to remove this particular video toolbar feature from its phones.