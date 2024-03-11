YouTube Forces Xiaomi to Remove Useful Feature From its Phones

Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 came with a useful feature that lets users play videos in the background, including YouTube, something that is typically only available with YouTube Premium. But it seems YouTube is finally knocking on Xiaomi’s door and has likely made them remove it.

Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS (MIUI replacement) update has now quietly phased out the background video playback feature from its video toolbar. This allowed Xiaomi users to conveniently listen to music with YouTube minimized to continue to watch videos while using other apps.

Xiaomi plans to phase out this functionality from the video toolbox through subsequent updates. In MIUI 15 (referred to as HyperOS by Xiaomi), the option to play videos with the screen off will no longer be available. Users looking for this useful function will need to opt for YouTube’s Premium subscription.

Users of MIUI 12, MIUI 13, MIUI 14, and the HyperOS (MIUI 15) interface are advised that upgrading the security app to the mentioned versions (in the image below) will disable the ability to play videos with the screen off. This adjustment, officially acknowledged by the brand, is not considered an issue.

Xiaomi is required to adhere to Google’s policies, leading to the unfortunate necessity of removing the feature. Despite user dissatisfaction, the situation remains beyond alteration.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to remember the flexibility inherent in Android, being an open-source operating system. Users have the freedom to make modifications to the operating system and explore various alternatives with a bit of research.