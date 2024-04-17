HMD’s ‘Boring Phone’ is Designed To Be as Bland as Possible

In a collaboration between Heineken and the innovative agency Bodega, the Boring Phone has been launched as a creation set to challenge the very notion of modern smartphones. Manufactured by HMD, this device is very limited, with a production run of a mere 5,000 units, all meant for exclusive giveaway events.

Designed to defy the overwhelming tide of digital distractions, the Boring Phone prides itself on its simplicity. It goes against the allure of third-party applications and internet use and keeps it simple with only a few apps for basic tasks.

Drawing inspiration from the classic Nokia 2660 Flip, the Boring Phone has a distinctive transparent casing. Its custom monochrome theme further reinforces its minimalist design language.

The device features a 2.8-inch QVGA main screen complemented by a 1.77-inch cover screen, providing users with a functional yet unobtrusive interface. The onboard camera is a very modest one, with only 0.3MP resolution and an LED flash on the side. The software is covered by Mocor RTOS.

While keeping it simple, it pays homage to classic flip phones with the beloved Snake game. There is also an FM radio and a headphone jack for music, 4G connectivity, and dual SIM slots. For memory, it only comes with 128 MB of storage, but it is expandable through a microSD card. Powered by a removable 1,450mAh battery, the Boring Phone delivers impressive longevity, promising up to a week of standby time and 6 hours of talk time on 3G/4G networks.