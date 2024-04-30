New Details For OnePlus Nord 4 Revealed on Geekbench

There have been longstanding speculations that the OnePlus Nord 4 is essentially a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which is exclusively available in China. Recently, these rumors gained some traction with claims that the Nord 4 will use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset as the Ace 3V.

Further evidence surfaced when a Geekbench listing for a OnePlus device with the model number CPH2621 appeared, revealing that it, too, is equipped with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. This listing suggests that the device could indeed be the much-discussed Nord 4.

According to the Geekbench listing, the OnePlus Nord 4 scores 1,875 on the single-core test and 4,934 on the multi-core test while running on 12 GB of RAM, though we expect to see more memory configurations once the phone launches. It will boast the latest Android 14 OS at launch with Oxygen OS 14 on top, instead of the Chinese version’s ColorOS 14.

OnePlus Nord 4 has already been certified through Eurofins, which revealed that it will have the same battery as the Ace 3V, but different charging specs. It will have the same 5,500 mAh battery, but fast charging tech will slightly downgrade from 100W to 80W wired charging. This is because OnePlus and Chinese phones generally bring slower charging to international markets due to certification issues barring them from using absurdly fast wired charging.

According to the Camera FV 5 database, the Nord 4 is set to feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.9 aperture, a slight variation from the Ace 3V’s primary camera, which has an f/1.8 aperture. However, the 16MP front-facing camera appears to be the same.

The official release date for the Nord 4 remains uncertain, but it is expected to be announced shortly.