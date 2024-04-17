Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Ultra Launched With Wooden Back

Motorola has announced a duo of new Edge series phones in the global market dubbed the Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Ultra, soon after launching the Edge 50 Pro. As the name says, the Edge 50 Ultra is the high-end phone in the series while the Edge 50 Fusion is more of a “balanced” offering.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Despite being a budget phone, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with a curved screen that is a 6.7-inch pOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It can hit 1600 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Speaking of protection, it also has IP68 water and dust resistance.

There are two versions of this phone, one for Latin America, while the other is for the international market, and two are powered by different chipsets. The former comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 while the latter opts for a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. Both offer up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage space.

For software, the phone brings Android 14 with Motorola’s Hello UX on top which now brings generative AI for wallpapers and AI enhancements for the camera.

There is a 50MP primary camera on the back based on a LYT-700C sensor with f/1.88 aperture, 1.0μm pixels, and OIS. This is paired with only a single 13MP ultrawide unit that can double as a macro shooter. Video recording goes up to 4K 30 FPS and 1080p 120 FPS while the front camera is a 32MP sensor.

A 5,000 mAh battery is onboard that has support for 68W wired charging which Motorola calls TurboPower charging. There is no wireless charging available.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a starting price of €349 in Europe and it is available in Forest Blue, Hot Pink, and Marshmallow Blue colors.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra stands out not only for its top-tier specifications but also for its wooden back panel and a very notable 3x periscope camera.

Hardware-wise, it is powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset alongside a generous 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0. It gets the same Android 14 OS with Hello UX on top like the other Edge 50 series phones.

The screen goes one step ahead of the Edge 50 Pro with a higher 2,712 x 1,220px resolution and 2500 nits of peak brightness on top of a 6.7-inch pOLED panel. It also has support for HDR10+, DC dimming, and a 10-bit color depth for higher color accuracy. The fingerprint sensor resides underneath the display.

The upgrades continue with the main camera, which is now a larger 50MP sensor that lets in more light with omnidirectional autofocus and OIS support for steady shots. Meanwhile, the new zoom camera is a 3x 72mm periscope, boasting a 64MP sensor with 0.7µm pixels and a f/2.4 aperture. The third and final 50MP ultrawide camera doubles as a macro shooter like the other Edge 50 phones. All three cameras have laser autofocus and even the selfie shooter has a notable 50MP resolution.

The Edge 50 Ultra may have a smaller battery than the Edge 50 Fusion at 4,500 mAh, but this comes with a whopping 125W wired charging as well as 45W wireless charging. Motorola says that a 4-minute charge will allow the phone to last an entire day.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will go for sale in Europe soon for €1,000. The wood panel color options have vegan leather alternatives as well called Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz.

Specifications