Pakistan Presents $32 billion Investment Opportunity to Saudi Arabia

The Government of Pakistan on Tuesday offered 25 projects to Saudi Arabia in exchange for a $32 billion investment covering various sectors including infrastructure, tourism, energy, and technology.

Among the key projects pitched to the Saudi delegation in Islamabad was the development of a $2 billion rail link connecting major mining sites and the port city of Gwadar. Pakistan offered an equity investment of $1.2 billion in the Diamer Bhasha Dam project, and another proposal for a luxury five-star hotel in Islamabad, reported TheNews.

The Pakistani side outlined the country’s economic landscape, emphasizing recent achievements such as the IMF agreement under the Standby Arrangement (SBA), improved investment climate, and private sector-led growth.

Progress was shared on resolving concerns raised by Saudi investors, with advancements made on four out of six issues. These included addressing issues related to Karachi Electric/Aljomaih, Makhdoom Logistics, ACWA Power, and pending profits for Saudi companies.

Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia expressed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation, with discussions focused on bilateral investments and regional dynamics. Following the meetings, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud praised Pakistan’s proactive approach and expressed confidence in the potential for further collaboration.

In response, Pakistani officials underscored the importance of the longstanding relationship between the two countries and emphasized the need for expediting investments under the new arrangement. The parties discussed mechanisms to facilitate investment implementation and explore opportunities for mutual growth.

Overall, the meetings concluded with a positive outlook on deepening economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with plans for continued engagement and collaboration in various sectors.