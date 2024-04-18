Nanbais Announce Shutter Down Strike in Punjab and Islamabad

Nanbais across Punjab and Islamabad will observe a shutter-down strike today against the provincial and federal administrations’ decision to reduce roti and naan prices, as announced by the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

Ajmal Baloch, President of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, urged authorities to release numerous nanbais who had been detained across the province while declaring the strike.

Baloch criticized the Punjab government, arguing that shutting down one group’s business to provide relief to another was unjustifiable. He added that resorting to force wouldn’t enable the government to offer relief to the public.

The traders’ leader highlighted that when the flour bag was priced at Rs. 10,000, naan was sold at Rs. 20. However, following a Rs. 2,000 increase in the flour bag price, the naan price rose to Rs. 25.

Baloch raised concerns about the government’s recent move, stating following the reduction in the price of flour bags to Rs. 10,800, nanbais are being pressured to sell naan at Rs. 16.

Baloch stressed the need for negotiations with all stakeholders before making any decisions, highlighting that resolving the issue requires the involvement of all relevant parties regarding the prices of naan and roti.

It is pertinent to mention that the Muttahida Nanbai Roti Association of Punjab had rejected the provincial government’s decision to reduce the prices of naan and roti.

They also warned of a province-wide shutdown if their demands weren’t addressed.