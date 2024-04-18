Nanbais Announce Shutter Down Strike in Punjab and Islamabad

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 18, 2024 | 2:08 pm

Nanbais across Punjab and Islamabad will observe a shutter-down strike today against the provincial and federal administrations’ decision to reduce roti and naan prices, as announced by the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

Ajmal Baloch, President of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, urged authorities to release numerous nanbais who had been detained across the province while declaring the strike.

ALSO READ

Baloch criticized the Punjab government, arguing that shutting down one group’s business to provide relief to another was unjustifiable. He added that resorting to force wouldn’t enable the government to offer relief to the public.

The traders’ leader highlighted that when the flour bag was priced at Rs. 10,000, naan was sold at Rs. 20. However, following a Rs. 2,000 increase in the flour bag price, the naan price rose to Rs. 25.

Baloch raised concerns about the government’s recent move, stating following the reduction in the price of flour bags to Rs. 10,800, nanbais are being pressured to sell naan at Rs. 16.

Baloch stressed the need for negotiations with all stakeholders before making any decisions, highlighting that resolving the issue requires the involvement of all relevant parties regarding the prices of naan and roti.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention that the Muttahida Nanbai Roti Association of Punjab had rejected the provincial government’s decision to reduce the prices of naan and roti.

They also warned of a province-wide shutdown if their demands weren’t addressed.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Reunites with Coke Studio to Continue Elevating Local Artists Globally
Read more in lens

perspective

The Vulnerability of Women in the War on Gaza
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>