Peshawar BRT Agency Faces Major Financial Crisis With Staff Unpaid for Months

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA), responsible for managing the Peshawar Metro Bus Project (BRT) and Mass Transit Plan, is currently grappling with a major financial crisis.

Due to this, KPUMA employees have not received their salaries for the past five months. Initially, the authority was allocated a fund of Rs. 100 million for operational expenses.

However, these funds were exhausted during the period when the caretaker government was in charge. Despite raising the issue with the caretaker government, KPUMA received no additional funds, leaving its employees without salaries for the past five months.

In an attempt to resolve the financial crisis, the transport secretary reached out to the finance and law departments, requesting permission to reallocate funds from the BRT TransPeshawar’s budget to KPUMA.

Documents obtained by a private news channel reveal that the provincial government has convened a meeting of the TransPeshawar Board of Directors on April 22 to assess KPUMA’s financial crisis and other related issues.

The meeting, scheduled for April 22, will be chaired by the additional chief secretary of P&D and attended by key stakeholders, including the transport secretary, KPUMA managing director, commissioner of Peshawar, Peshawar Development Authority director general, and TransPeshawar’s CEO.

The objective is to seek approval for allocating funds from TransPeshawar’s budget to KPUMA.