Pakistan’s Nuclear Modernization Efforts Highlighted in US Congressional Hearing

A senior US intelligence official disclosed during a recent Congressional hearing that despite grappling with economic challenges, Pakistan has continued its efforts towards modernizing its nuclear capabilities.

Furthermore, the official highlighted Pakistan’s focus on enhancing the security of its nuclear arsenal. These remarks were made by the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt Gen Jeffrey Kruse while testifying at a Congressional hearing on China earlier this week.

ALSO READ Govt Extends Subsidy On 5 Essential Items At Utility Stores

During the hearing, Kruse briefed lawmakers on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to seek international support, including from the UN Security Council, to resolve its dispute with India over Kashmir.

He also highlighted that since February 2021, Islamabad and New Delhi have observed a delicate ceasefire along the shared Line of Control. Moreover, he pointed out the increase in terrorist violence against Pakistani security forces and civilians in the previous year.

“Islamabad is strengthening its nuclear arsenal and enhancing the security of its nuclear materials and command and control systems,” he remarked.

ALSO READ Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date Confirmed

Kruse also highlighted Pakistan’s achievement in conducting a successful test of the Ababeel medium-range ballistic missile in October.