Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date Confirmed

Sony has confirmed the launch date for its next big flagship phone, the Xperia 1 VI, nearly a month ahead of the announcement date, which is May 17. This launch aligns with Sony’s Xperia 1 V launch on May 11 last year.

While the poster doesn’t explicitly specify which phone(s) will be introduced on that occasion, it’s almost obvious that it is going to be the Xperia 1 VI, given recent leaks surrounding this device and Sony’s usual timeframe for launching these phones.

Sony is expected to finally give up on the 4K screen resolution on its flagship, which was believed to be overkill for a smartphone by many. The iconic narrow and tall 21:9 aspect ratio is going away as well, in favor of the mainstream 19.5:9 aspect ratio, bringing it in line with other flagship phones in the market.

According to recent rumors, the rear camera setup of the Xperia 1 VI is expected to mirror that of the Xperia 1 V, with enhancements primarily driven by software processing, likely enhanced using AI features, which have become quite prevalent in the industry lately. Other AI features such as custom wallpapers and AI image editing might be onboard as well, similar to rival phone makers.

In terms of specifications, the Xperia 1 VI is most likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with a minimum of 12 GB of RAM.

It remains to be seen whether the Xperia 1 VI will be the only smartphone featured at this event or whether it will be joined by others as well. More should be revealed over the upcoming weeks.