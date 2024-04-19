DIRBS Mobile Registration System to be Unavailable for 3 Days

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 19, 2024 | 6:45 pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a scheduled maintenance period for its Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) from 8:00 pm Friday, April 19, 2024, to 6:00 am Sunday, April 21, 2024.

During this time, DIRBS will not be available for mobile registration and related activities.

This proactive measure by the PTA ensures the continuous improvement and maintenance of the system, which is crucial for the registration and blocking of devices in Pakistan.

“The PTA apologizes for any inconvenience caused and is committed to providing a seamless experience for its users,” read the official statement released by the regulator.

PTA had launched DIRBS for device identification and blocking smuggled mobile phones. The regulator had introduced the mobile registration system to keep track of all mobiles.

ProPK Staff

