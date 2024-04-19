Famous Bakery Caught Stealing Gas

The Customer Relations Department’s theft control team from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) conducted another successful raid on a well-known bakery in Karachi, uncovering instances of gas theft.

During the operation, the team seized equipment, including pipes, utilized by the bakery for siphoning gas from the SSGC network.

According to SSGC authorities, a gas theft case has been filed against bakery owner Malik Muhammad Yaseen. They added that compensation for the stolen gas would be sought in accordance with the load.

In a separate development, according to an SSGC press release, a significant gas theft was discovered in Sukkur, involving the removal of 10 underground clamps and domestic connections from 210 houses.

The estimated volume of theft amounted to 201,600 cubic meters per year. In Hyderabad, gas theft was discovered in Mutaasreen Colony, Kohisar Area, Latifabad, involving 2 clamps on 8-inch and 2-inch diameter pipes.

Miscreants fixed Feeder Mains (FMs) to extend rubber pipes to over 30 houses in a non-gasified area. Clamps were removed, rubber pipes were recovered, and repairs were made to the 8-inch and 2-inch diameter FMs.

The approximate volume of theft committed by unregistered customers in the area was estimated at 28,800 cm per year.

SSGC successfully tackled domestic gas theft perpetrators in other cities in Sindh, including Larkana’s Jacobabad Zone and Shikarpur Zone, where a total of 13 overhead and 12 underground illegal connections were dismantled. According to the company, rubber pipes and clamps were swiftly removed in these operations.