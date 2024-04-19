Get Fit with Free Yoga Classes in Islamabad

The Sports and Culture Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to introduce a series of wellness initiatives for Islamabad residents, aiming to promote health and fitness among citizens.

Starting on May 2, complimentary yoga sessions will be conducted at two prominent locations: the Multipurpose Ground in Sector F-6 Markaz and Mehran Gate near Baradri in F-9 Park. These sessions will be divided into morning and evening shifts, catering to the diverse schedules of participants.

Morning sessions will be held from 6 am to 8 am, while evening sessions are scheduled from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Importantly, people of all ages and genders are welcome to join these classes at no cost.

Additionally, the Department of Sports and Culture will initiate coaching classes for basketball, lawn tennis, and futsal, focusing specifically on children under the age of 16. These coaching sessions will take place at Sector F-6 Markaz Multipurpose Ground and Sector G-11 Multipurpose Ground.

In line with its commitment to citizen welfare, the Sports and Culture Wing has provided dedicated helpline numbers (051-9201607 and 0331-5181508) to address any inquiries or concerns from the public, ensuring a seamless experience for participants.

The CDA emphasizes the importance of offering healthy and constructive activities for citizens, particularly the youth, as part of its core institutional mandate. By introducing these wellness programs, the CDA aims to not only enhance the physical well-being of residents but also contribute to their overall quality of life.