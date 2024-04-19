State Bank Reserves Increase By $14.4 Million in One Week

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $14.4 million on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On April 12, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $8.054 billion, up 0.18 percent compared to $8.04 billion on April 7, which is not sufficient to cover 4 weeks’ worth of essential imports.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $13.37 billion, down $68 million or 0.5 percent over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.31 billion, registering a decrease of $82.4 million during the week.

Last week’s repayment of a $1 billion International Bond was not reflected in this week’s data. The current reserves held by the central bank are likely around the $7 billion mark which will be confirmed in next week’s update.