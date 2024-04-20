Sindh Govt Upgrades Primary Schools to Elementary Schools

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 20, 2024 | 5:24 pm

Government primary schools in Sindh have been upgraded to the status of elementary schools, as per a decision made during a meeting chaired by the Sindh Education Minister.

This move comes after a review of the performance of the Sindh Education Foundation. The meeting decided to elevate the status of government primary schools to that of elementary schools, with a dedicated strategy in the works.

The Education Minister announced a phased approach to upgrade primary schools to decrease drop-out rates. Furthermore, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has tasked the minister with a special mission to minimize the number of students leaving school.

During the meeting, Education Minister Sardar Shah announced that the upcoming academic year would be dedicated to emphasizing the importance of science education. He highlighted that there are currently 874,000 students enrolled in 2,566 schools under the Sindh Education Foundation.

Earlier this year, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had given two months to the education department to reopen government schools that had been shut down due to insufficient resources.

Following a detailed report by Justice Salahuddin from the SHC, highlighting the dire state of government schools in Sindh, the court ruled to reopen these schools.

The report, based on surveys across 19 districts, identified 2,640 closed schools, with 438 nonfunctional government schools in the Sanghar district alone.

