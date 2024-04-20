PIA Resumes International Flights From Skardu Airport

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume its flights from Skardu Airport following the suspension during the winter season due to adverse weather conditions in the area.

A spokesperson for the national carrier announced that PIA will resume its service with two weekly flights to Dubai, UAE, starting from April 29.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 2nd T20I

It should be recalled that PIA had launched international flights from Skardu to Dubai in August last year. PIA officials have highlighted that these flights will not only promote international tourism but also facilitate trekking and expeditions in the Baltistan Region.

Moreover, they expect that these flights will enhance international tourism, trade, cultural exchange, and diplomatic relations between various countries and Pakistan.

Following the suspension of flights to Dubai due to heavy rainfall, a spokesperson for PIA stated that flight operations will resume as soon as the situation at the Dubai airport improves.

The spokesperson added that the adverse weather conditions in Dubai and Sharjah resulted in the cancellation of 22 flights from Pakistan to Dubai since April 16.

Passengers impacted by the canceled flights are being given priority for re-accommodation on the next flights.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Expected Playing XI For Second T20I Against New Zealand

He further stated that additional flights are being arranged to facilitate the repatriation of passengers stranded in Dubai.

On the other hand, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Dire­ctor General Khaqan Murtaza advised the passengers whose flights had been canceled to contact the PIA call center for flight information.