PTA Announces to Shut Down Internet in Punjab and Balochistan During By-Elections

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that cellular services will be temporarily suspended in specific districts across Punjab and Balochistan on April 21st and 22nd, during the upcoming by-elections.

This measure, directed by the Ministry of Interior, aims to ensure the integrity and security of the electoral process.

It must be mentioned here that the electoral process’s function depends on the availability of the internet so that the ECP can stay connected with the polling stations after the counting has concluded. Miscommunication led to wide-scale rigging in the recently conducted elections.

The decision to suspend mobile communications reflects a precautionary approach to maintaining public order and preventing any potential misuse of mobile networks during the electoral period.

This suspension is part of broader security measures being implemented to facilitate a fair and peaceful voting process, claims the PTA.

Residents of the affected districts are advised to plan accordingly and stay informed through other means of communication during the suspension period.

The PTA has committed to restoring services as soon as it is deemed safe and appropriate, following the conclusion of the by-elections.