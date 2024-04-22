Attock Refinery Shuts Down Main Plant

Attock Refinery Limited (PSX: ATRL) has shut down its main crude distillation unit with immediate effect, the company informed the main bourse on Monday.

“We wish to inform you that due to high stocks of diesel, we are forced to shut down the main crude distillation unit with immediate effect from today,” the stock filing stated.

ATRL is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil. The Company is a subsidiary of The Attock Oil Company Limited, England and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).

The company’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 411, down 1.88 percent or Rs. 7.88 with a turnover of 4.4 million shares on Monday.