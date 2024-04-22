Director General Pakistan Sports Board Sacked by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif

Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso has been sacked by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif while additional secretary Zahoor Ahmed has replaced him with immediate effect for three months.

Additional responsibilities have been given to Zahoor Ahmed as interim Director General (DG) of PSB following the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry’s decision to sack Shoaib Khoso on the directive of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

“The Ministry of IPC with the approval of the Prime Minister has terminated Shoaib Khoso’s contract after paying one-month salary” stated the government notification.

According to DG Sports Board Shoaib Khoso, he was already in a tussle with the IPC ministry and he confronted them over the pension and medical facilities for PSB workers which resulted in him losing his post.

“The Ministry is about to deprive PSB workers of their right to medical facilities and pension. I confronted them and ultimately lost my job in the process” he said.

According to reports, IPC Minister Ahsan Iqbal wanted to appoint a DG Sports Board of his choice and the Prime Minister terminated the current DG PSB from the office on his advice.

After every regime change, it is often the case that the IPC Minister changes the personnel in the position of DG PSB, previously Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari changed the DG during his tenure as the minister of IPC.

The IPC Minister prior to that, Dr. Fahmida Mirza appointed Col. (retd.) Asif Zaman was DG Sports Board while she was in the office during the previous regime.

It is yet to be confirmed by the IPC Minister who will be appointed as his next DG Sports Board following the termination of Shoaib Khoso.