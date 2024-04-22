Has HEC Stopped Funding to Sindh’s Universities?

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed offered a detailed insight into the ongoing financial support for universities in Sindh. Addressing concerns about the continuation of grants, Dr. Ahmed reassured stakeholders that the flow of funds to Sindh’s educational institutions would persist beyond the speculated deadline of June 1.

Dr. Ahmed shed light on the historical context surrounding the proposed suspension of grants to provincial universities, revealing that the notion had emerged during the tenure of former federal education secretary Waseem Ajmal. However, he clarified that this proposition remained at the preliminary stage and did not progress further.

Emphasizing the regulatory framework governing such decisions, Dr. Ahmed highlighted the indispensable role of the Council of Common Interests in approving any potential cessation of grants to provincial universities. He underscored the HEC’s steadfast opposition to such a proposal, asserting that halting funding without proper authorization would contravene established protocols.

Commending the proactive measures taken by the provincial government, Dr. Ahmed acknowledged a significant uptick in the allocation of grants to universities in Sindh. He disclosed that reports indicated a substantial increase from the existing Rs. 26 billion to Rs. 40 billion, signaling a tangible commitment to bolstering higher education in the region.

Dr. Ahmed expressed optimism regarding the anticipated surge in funding, foreseeing a positive impact on the financial stability of universities. With the envisaged augmentation in grants, he envisaged mitigation of financial challenges plaguing educational institutions and a subsequent enhancement of the academic landscape in Sindh.