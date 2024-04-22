News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad’s Eleventh Avenue Renamed to Iran Avenue

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 22, 2024 | 11:33 am

In a gesture of solidarity and friendship, Pakistan has decided to name a new highway in Islamabad after Iran, coinciding with the visit of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

According to sources, Eleventh Avenue has been renamed Iran Avenue following a decision by the federal government.

The federal cabinet approved the decision based on a Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) summary circulated for consideration. It should be noted that the authority has already commenced construction work on Eleventh Avenue.

In the first phase, the extension of Eleventh Avenue spans from Sector D-12 to E-11 North-East corner, with the construction of an interchange on Khayaban Iqbal. The second phase will see further extension up to IJ Principal Road.

Earlier today, the Iranian President landed in Pakistan on a three-day visit. Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada warmly welcomed Ibrahim Raisi at the airport upon his arrival.

The Iranian President will meet top government officials, including the President, Prime Minister, Senate Chairman, and Speaker National Assembly.

