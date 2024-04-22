IPL 2024: Most Runs, Wickets, Sixes Stats at the Halfway Stage

Indian Premier League season is finally halfway through in its season and this is how the stats fare in the 17th edition of IPL in all departments of the game.

IPL 2024 has been filled with blockbuster entertainment and memorable moments but the season is now gearing up for the second half as all the teams try to battle for the top 4 play-off spots.

Let’s have a look at the stats breakdown at the halfway stage: (till Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match 37)

Most Runs in IPL 2024

Batting maestro of India, Virat Kohli, leads the charts once more in the IPL this season, scoring 379 runs with immaculate stroke-play and displaying his batting class for Royal Challengers Bengaluru mid-way through the season.

In 8 innings, the batter showed scintillating form and consistency throughout the tournament and showed that his power-hitting and strike rate (150.39) showcases why he should be selected for the Indian team for the T20I World Cup in June.

Four Indian batters and one explosive opener from Australia have made the top 5 list of the most prolific run-scorers.

Player Team Matches Runs Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 379 Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 324 Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals 7 318 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 7 297 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 8 298

Most Wickets in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah leads the race for the best bowler cap in this edition of the Indian Premier League with stellar performances. Variations with the pace along with his line and length helped him get an extra bite from the surface and there is no doubt that he can win the award this season.

Yuzvendra Chahal is also picking up wickets at will with 13 scalps to his name and he is the only spinner in the top 5 list so far proving to be a lethal weapon in Rajasthan Royals’ armoury.

Harshal Patel has also picked up 13 wickets while Gerald Coetzee for Mumbai Indians has picked up 12 wickets.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran is having the season of his life with Punjab Kings getting 11 wickets for his team in just 8 innings so far in the IPL.

Player Team Matches Wickets Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 7 13 Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 7 13 Harshal Patel Punjab Kings 8 13 Gerald Coetzee Mumbai Indians 7 12 Sam Curran Punjab Kings 8 11

Most Sixes

In terms of power-hitting ability, Heinrich Klaasen and Sunil Narine have impressed the most this season. One would assume that the likes of Glenn Maxwell or Hardik Pandya would top this list but that is not the case.

Riyan Parag has proved his mettle in IPL this season, with 20 sixes and 318 runs to his name, it seems like he is certainly knocking at the door for a call-up by the Indian selectors for the T20I World Cup.

He has proved that he has a vast range of shots in his game and can be aggressive when needed, his name alongside Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, and Klaasen is a testament to his development as a player.

Abhishek Sharma has been a breath of fresh air and his power-hitting prowess can be seen in his numbers, with 24 huge sixes for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the sky is certainly the limit for the youngster.

Player Team Balls Faced Sixes Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad 135 26 Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 119 24 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 162 20 Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals 197 20 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 150 20

Most Catches in IPL

Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batter, Dhruv Jurel tops the list with 8 catches in this year’s IPL alongside the Kiwi left-hander Rachin Ravindra who also has the same number of catches for Chennai Super Kings.

Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Harpreet Brar has impressed a lot in the field with 6 catches, which is a great sign for Punjab Kings as the local lads excel in the fielding department.

Nicholas Pooran has been impressive this season behind the stumps for Lucknow with 6 catches as well/

Player Team Catches Dhruv Jurel Rajasthan Royals 8 Rachin Ravindra Chennai Super Kings 8 Harpreet Brar Punjab Kings 6 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 6 Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 6

Best Economy Rate in IPL

Jasprit Bumrah has been head and shoulders above everyone in the bowling department. An economy rate of 5.96 in 28 overs puts Bumrah in a league of his own.

Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals has been miserly as well, conceding at an economy rate of 6.82. Narine, Rashid Khan and Pathirana are the next three in the list of top five economical bowlers dominated by overseas stars.

Minimum 10 overs

Player Team Overs Economy Rate Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 28.0 5.96 Axar Patel Delhi Capitals 28.0 6.82 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 28.0 7.10 Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans 30.0 7.26 Matheesha Pathirana Chennai Super Kings 16.0 7.31

Highest Individual Scores

Virat Kohli’s classy innings of 113 against Rajasthan Royals is right up there as one of the best innings in IPL 2024 but KKR’s all-rounder Sunil Narine 109 off just 56 balls against Rajasthan at the Eden Gardens was the highlight of the season.

Jos Buttler, the man who has scored two centuries for Rajasthan this season is in supreme form and his innings of 107 vs Kolkata was an exhibition of brute force.

Rohit Sharma’s blistering 105 for Mumbai Indians is right up there as one of the best knocks of IPL 2024 while Travis Head’s 102 off 41 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad will remain etched in the memory of IPL fans forever.

Player Team HS Virat Kohli RCB 113* Sunil Narine KKR 109 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 107* Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 105* Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad 102

Most Dismissals by Wicketkeepers

Rishabh Pant’s performances with the gloves behind the wickets have helped Delhi Capitals a lot this season, he leads the race for the best wicketkeeper award of the season so far.

Jitesh Sharma has 10 dismissals to his name for Punjab Kings in 8 innings while Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has led from the front displaying brilliant glove work behind the stumps.