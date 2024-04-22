IPL 2024: Most Runs, Wickets, Sixes Stats at the Halfway Stage

Indian Premier League season is finally halfway through in its season and this is how the stats fare in the 17th edition of IPL in all departments of the game.
IPL 2024 has been filled with blockbuster entertainment and memorable moments but the season is now gearing up for the second half as all the teams try to battle for the top 4 play-off spots.
Let’s have a look at the stats breakdown at the halfway stage: (till Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match 37)
Most Runs in IPL 2024
Batting maestro of India, Virat Kohli, leads the charts once more in the IPL this season, scoring 379 runs with immaculate stroke-play and displaying his batting class for Royal Challengers Bengaluru mid-way through the season.
In 8 innings, the batter showed scintillating form and consistency throughout the tournament and showed that his power-hitting and strike rate (150.39) showcases why he should be selected for the Indian team for the T20I World Cup in June.
Four Indian batters and one explosive opener from Australia have made the top 5 list of the most prolific run-scorers.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|379
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|324
|Riyan Parag
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|318
|Rohit Sharma
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|297
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|298
Most Wickets in IPL 2024
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah leads the race for the best bowler cap in this edition of the Indian Premier League with stellar performances. Variations with the pace along with his line and length helped him get an extra bite from the surface and there is no doubt that he can win the award this season.
Yuzvendra Chahal is also picking up wickets at will with 13 scalps to his name and he is the only spinner in the top 5 list so far proving to be a lethal weapon in Rajasthan Royals’ armoury.
Harshal Patel has also picked up 13 wickets while Gerald Coetzee for Mumbai Indians has picked up 12 wickets.
Meanwhile, Sam Curran is having the season of his life with Punjab Kings getting 11 wickets for his team in just 8 innings so far in the IPL.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|13
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|13
|Harshal Patel
|Punjab Kings
|8
|13
|Gerald Coetzee
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|12
|Sam Curran
|Punjab Kings
|8
|11
Most Sixes
In terms of power-hitting ability, Heinrich Klaasen and Sunil Narine have impressed the most this season. One would assume that the likes of Glenn Maxwell or Hardik Pandya would top this list but that is not the case.
Riyan Parag has proved his mettle in IPL this season, with 20 sixes and 318 runs to his name, it seems like he is certainly knocking at the door for a call-up by the Indian selectors for the T20I World Cup.
He has proved that he has a vast range of shots in his game and can be aggressive when needed, his name alongside Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, and Klaasen is a testament to his development as a player.
Abhishek Sharma has been a breath of fresh air and his power-hitting prowess can be seen in his numbers, with 24 huge sixes for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the sky is certainly the limit for the youngster.
|Player
|Team
|Balls Faced
|Sixes
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|135
|26
|Abhishek Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|119
|24
|Sunil Narine
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|162
|20
|Riyan Parag
|Rajasthan Royals
|197
|20
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|150
|20
Most Catches in IPL
Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batter, Dhruv Jurel tops the list with 8 catches in this year’s IPL alongside the Kiwi left-hander Rachin Ravindra who also has the same number of catches for Chennai Super Kings.
Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Harpreet Brar has impressed a lot in the field with 6 catches, which is a great sign for Punjab Kings as the local lads excel in the fielding department.
Nicholas Pooran has been impressive this season behind the stumps for Lucknow with 6 catches as well/
|Player
|Team
|Catches
|Dhruv Jurel
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|Rachin Ravindra
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|Harpreet Brar
|Punjab Kings
|6
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
Best Economy Rate in IPL
Jasprit Bumrah has been head and shoulders above everyone in the bowling department. An economy rate of 5.96 in 28 overs puts Bumrah in a league of his own.
Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals has been miserly as well, conceding at an economy rate of 6.82. Narine, Rashid Khan and Pathirana are the next three in the list of top five economical bowlers dominated by overseas stars.
Minimum 10 overs
|Player
|Team
|Overs
|Economy Rate
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|28.0
|5.96
|Axar Patel
|Delhi Capitals
|28.0
|6.82
|Sunil Narine
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|28.0
|7.10
|Rashid Khan
|Gujarat Titans
|30.0
|7.26
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Chennai Super Kings
|16.0
|7.31
Highest Individual Scores
Virat Kohli’s classy innings of 113 against Rajasthan Royals is right up there as one of the best innings in IPL 2024 but KKR’s all-rounder Sunil Narine 109 off just 56 balls against Rajasthan at the Eden Gardens was the highlight of the season.
Jos Buttler, the man who has scored two centuries for Rajasthan this season is in supreme form and his innings of 107 vs Kolkata was an exhibition of brute force.
Rohit Sharma’s blistering 105 for Mumbai Indians is right up there as one of the best knocks of IPL 2024 while Travis Head’s 102 off 41 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad will remain etched in the memory of IPL fans forever.
|Player
|Team
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|113*
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|109
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|107*
|Rohit Sharma
|Mumbai Indians
|105*
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|102
Most Dismissals by Wicketkeepers
Rishabh Pant’s performances with the gloves behind the wickets have helped Delhi Capitals a lot this season, he leads the race for the best wicketkeeper award of the season so far.
Jitesh Sharma has 10 dismissals to his name for Punjab Kings in 8 innings while Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has led from the front displaying brilliant glove work behind the stumps.
|Player
|Team
|Dismissals
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Rishabh Pant
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|8
|3
|Jitesh Sharma
|Punjab Kings
|10
|10
|0
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|7
|2
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|4
|2