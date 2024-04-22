Pakistan, Iran Agree to Take Bilateral Trade Volume to $10 Billion

Pakistan and Iran have decided to increase the trade volume between the two countries to $10 billion, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Monday.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the two held a meeting in Islamabad, the Iranian President said that the existing trade volume between the two countries was not acceptable. The two also held delegation-level talks.

The Iranian President also emphasized the need for the promotion of trade and business activities in the border areas for the well-being of the people there.

The president said both Pakistan and Iran are determined to fight terrorism and other organized crimes. He expressed the hope that his visit to Pakistan would be a turning point regarding the expansion and promotion of bilateral relations between the great people of Pakistan and Iran.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Iran. He said the time has come to transform our border areas into the ones of economic progress and prosperity.

He expressed confidence that the visit of the Iranian President will further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Iran.

MoUs signed

Separately, Radio Pakistan reported that Pakistan and Iran signed eight agreements and MoUs for cooperation in diverse fields. The agreements included cooperation in security, judicial assistance in civil matters, and veterinary and animal health.