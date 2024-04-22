Pakistan Remains ‘Missing’ from IMF’s Executive Board Meeting Agenda

Pakistan is not yet on the agenda of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board meetings scheduled until May 1, 2024.

According to the Funds’ website, the IMF issued the agenda of the executive board meeting set to be held on April 29 and May 1, but a review under the $ 3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) program with Pakistan is not on the agenda.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb has been in Washington since last week to participate in the spring meetings organized by the IMF and World Bank. His visit is crucial for Pakistan as the country’s ongoing nine-month, $3 billion loan program with the IMF expires this month.

Pakistan is hoping for approval from the executive board, which would pave the way for the country to receive funds of around $1.1 billion as the final tranche of the $3 billion SBA signed last year in June 2023.