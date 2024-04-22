Punjab Announces Free Solar System for 50,000 Households

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 22, 2024 | 5:28 pm

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Safdar has announced free solar systems for 50,000 households in a bid to promote renewable energy in the province.

Solar systems will be allocated to protected power consumers using less than 100 units per month. Each system will include two solar panels, batteries, an inverter, and wiring.

The Chief Minister has urged authorities to ensure that only top-quality material is supplied to the population.

She also proposed installing solar panels in homes consuming up to 300 or fewer units of electricity.

This comes after the price of solar panels saw a drastic decline in Lahore markets last month. The cost of a 7-kilowatt system was reduced by Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 825,000, while the new price for a 10-kilowatt system was set at Rs. 1.125 million.

