Students in Sindh Continue to Go to Schools Without Textbooks Thanks to Mismanagement

The Sindh Textbook Board has faced criticism for its failure to supply books to schoolchildren across the province, including Karachi. Many students begin their day with frustration as they head to school carrying bags containing incomplete syllabi.

Notably, Computer and Chemistry textbooks for the 9th class are absent from the market, leaving parents and students struggling to obtain them.

During the current year, students resorted to using copies to complete their coursework and prepare for exams due to the unavailability of books in the market. Both children and parents have appealed to the Sindh education department to ensure the timely availability of textbooks.

The persistent shortage of books before the start of the new academic year has been a source of frustration for schoolchildren and their parents in the province.

Earlier this month, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah on 2nd April 2024 directed the authorities to ensure timely provision of textbooks to more than nine million children enrolled in over 50,000 government and private schools across the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting held to review the progress of education and health departments, the chief secretary promised the release of funds to the Sindh Textbook Board (STBB) required for printing textbooks.