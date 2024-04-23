District Education Authority Rawalpindi Issues Important School Council Notification

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 23, 2024 | 5:26 pm

The District Education Authority Rawalpindi has issued a notification regarding the establishment of school councils or school management committees.

According to the notification, each school council or school management committee will consist of a minimum of nine and a maximum of 17 members.

ALSO READ

The notification further revealed that the committee in every school will comprise two notable individuals from the area, a retired schoolteacher, representatives from the armed forces and civil services, two parent members, and one member from philanthropic organizations.

The education authority has requested the formation of school councils in schools within 15 days. District Coordination Committee convener, PML-N MNA Qamarul Islam Raja, stated that school councils or school management committees will be reconstituted as part of this initiative.

He stressed the importance of school administrators involving educated community members in advancing educational progress.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Reunites with Coke Studio to Continue Elevating Local Artists Globally
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>