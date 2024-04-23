GC University Lahore Welcomes First Female Vice Chancellor in 160-Year History

In a landmark moment for Government College University (GCU) Lahore, a female professor has been appointed as the university’s head for the first time since its establishment 160 years ago.

Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, the Dean of the Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences at the university, has been appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor. This marks a significant milestone in the institution’s history. The Punjab governor has entrusted her with the additional responsibility of serving as the Vice Chancellor for four months or until the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor.

Dr. Shazia Bashir, an alumnus of GCU Lahore, brings a wealth of academic experience to her new role. She holds a Master’s degree in Physics from Government College Lahore and an MPhil from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore. She furthered her studies by obtaining a PhD from the Technical University in Vienna, Austria. Since 1996, she has been a dedicated member of the GCU Lahore faculty.

Throughout her academic journey, Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir has held various esteemed positions, including Director of the Centre for Advanced Studies in Physics and Institute of Physics, as well as Chairperson of the Department of Physics. Her contributions to research and development in the field have been commendable.

Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir’s academic achievements are underscored by her publication record, boasting more than 150 research publications in renowned international journals.

The appointment of the first female Vice-Chancellor has been met with enthusiasm and support from the faculty, staff, and students of Government College University Lahore. It symbolizes a significant step forward in promoting gender equality and diversity within the institution’s leadership.