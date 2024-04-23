Govt to Establish Dedicated Business Portal as Part of Digital Economy Enhancement Program

The government of Pakistan is gearing up to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at modernizing regulatory frameworks and fostering a more conducive environment for businesses.

In line with the World Bank’s Digital Economy Enhancement Program (DEEP), the government will establish the Pakistan Business Portal (PBP), a pivotal platform set to revolutionize business-government interactions across federal, provincial, and municipal levels.

Sources within the Ministry of IT and Telecom told ProPakistani that the Pakistan Business Portal will serve as the cornerstone of the DEEP initiative, designed to streamline regulatory processes and enhance the ease of doing business in the country. With a focus on simplifying and digitizing compliance procedures, the portal is poised to catalyze national digital transformation and drive economic growth.

The first phase of the project will involve a comprehensive review and mapping of registrations, certificates, licenses, and other regulatory requirements across approximately 800 government agencies. This meticulous process will lay the groundwork for identifying areas of improvement and implementing reforms aimed at enhancing the business environment in Pakistan.

To oversee the development and implementation of the DEEP program, an interim Project Management Unit will be established within the Ministry of IT and Telecom. This temporary unit will be tasked with overseeing the DEEP project, ensuring its smooth execution and adherence to established timelines and objectives.

The DEEP project, supported by a financing package of $149.7 million approved by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors, underscores the international community’s commitment to Pakistan’s digital transformation agenda. With a significant portion of the funding allocated to the establishment of the Pakistan Business Portal, the government is well-positioned to leverage digital platforms to expand access to services and drive greater efficiency in the business sector.

In addition to its focus on regulatory modernization, the DEEP initiative aims to introduce innovative solutions such as the Civic Innovation and Technology Labs (CITL) initiative, which will harness open government data to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.