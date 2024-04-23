Haval Strikes Again: Buckle Up for Another Thrilling Ride!

Buckle up, Pakistan! The automotive landscape is about to be shaken to its core as SAZGAR Engineering Works Limited, in its partnership with GWM, unleashes the game-changing Haval Jolion HEV onto the streets.

Following the stellar success of Haval H6, the Haval H6 HEV, and the Haval Jolion, GWM and SAZGAR are back in action with their newest flagship marvel– the all-new Haval Jolion HEV, a crossover SUV that’s rewriting the rules. With its 1.5L hybrid electric engine, it’s not just joining the competition; it’s redefining it.

SAZGAR’s achievement marks the dawn of a new era in Pakistan’s automobile industry as they proudly stand as the sole manufacturer of not one, but two locally assembled hybrid vehicles, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility.

In recent months, SAZGAR has expanded its offerings by introducing two impressive CBU vehicles to the market: the GWM Ora 03, a 100% electric vehicle, and the GWM Tank 500, another remarkable hybrid. In a market where options priced under 1 crore are predominantly petrol-driven, SAZGAR has taken a bold step forward by offering an NEV Line up that cater to both eco-conscious consumers and budget-conscious buyers.

Jolion HEV is priced at PKR 9,295,000/- with a booking amount of PKR 1,800,000/-. The current delivery time is 2 to 3 months. The vehicle comes with a 4G15H Hybrid engine, with a remarkable mileage of 20Km/L. Coupled with 190HP and 375Nm of Torque, the Haval Jolion HEV promises to be a powerful yet functional addition to the automobile market of Pakistan.

SAZGAR celebrated their groundbreaking vehicle by including the entire workforce in the launch event. From esteemed senior management personnel to dedicated officers and the hardworking labor force, each person was honored for their invaluable contributions. It was more than just a launch event; it was a celebration of unity, teamwork, and shared dreams realized.