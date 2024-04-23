PM Shehbaz Suspends High-Ranking FBR Official For Delaying Tax Cases

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Apr 23, 2024 | 11:22 am

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has suspended Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (Islamabad) and all associated officers for deliberately delaying tax cases, sources told ProPakistani.

The Prime Minister has taken personal charge of overseeing the implementation of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reforms and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

ALSO READ

Tax tribunals are currently handling cases valued at hundreds of billions for the government and the PM has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to expedite proceedings.

The premier also took notice of a recent incident where an FBR lawyer in Islamabad sought a delay in such a case. PM Shehbaz immediately ordered authorities to investigate the matter on an urgent basis.

Sources said the Prime Minister has committed to monitoring tax system reforms for the benefit of the people and the nation.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Jehangir Nasir

lens

Spotify Reunites with Coke Studio to Continue Elevating Local Artists Globally
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>