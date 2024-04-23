PM Shehbaz Suspends High-Ranking FBR Official For Delaying Tax Cases

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has suspended Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (Islamabad) and all associated officers for deliberately delaying tax cases, sources told ProPakistani.

The Prime Minister has taken personal charge of overseeing the implementation of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reforms and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Tax tribunals are currently handling cases valued at hundreds of billions for the government and the PM has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to expedite proceedings.

The premier also took notice of a recent incident where an FBR lawyer in Islamabad sought a delay in such a case. PM Shehbaz immediately ordered authorities to investigate the matter on an urgent basis.

Sources said the Prime Minister has committed to monitoring tax system reforms for the benefit of the people and the nation.