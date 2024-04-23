Cabinet Approves Audit Exemption Certificates for Secret Expenditure of Spy Agency

The federal cabinet has reportedly approved allowing audit exemption certificates for secret service expenditure of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Sources told ProPakistani that the Federal cabinet through circulation approved the Cabinet division summary concerning the audit exemption certificate for secret services Expenditure of the IB.

The Federal cabinet last year May 2023 allowed audit exemption for Secret Service Expenditure of the IB.

ALSO READ Govt. Employee Arrested For Selling Tickets For NZ Home Series

Sources claim that the cabinet division informed that the Secret Service Fund is an integral part of the working of Intelligence Agencies.

As per international practices, the Secret Service Fund is exempted from the scope of the audit.

In this regard, to provide exemption to the Secret Service Fund of Intelligence Agencies from the scope of audit, the Parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora) through the Finance Act, 2013 amended the Auditor General’s (Functions, Powers and Terms and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2001 (XXXIII of 2001) and added the proviso Section 17 of the Ordinance ibid which stated that “Provided that the Auditor-General shall exempt expenditures of secret service agencies certified by the Federal Government as relating to national security from the scope of audit.”

The cabinet division informed the PM that the Administrative Audit of Secret Service Expenditure of IB for the Financial Year 2022-2023 was conducted by the Cabinet Division from 20th to 21st February 2024 and the Audit Exemption Certificate for the Financial Year 2022-2023 for AGPR shall be issued after approval of the Cabinet.

ALSO READ FBR Seizes Counterfeit Cigarettes Worth Rs. 96 Million

Foregoing in view, the Cabinet Division proposes that an audit exemption certificate in respect of the IB Secret Service Fund may please be granted by the Federal Cabinet.