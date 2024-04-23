Punjab Launches Complaint Portal to Address Exam Issues

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Higher Education Department (HED) have jointly launched the BISE Examination Complaints Portal to address concerns and grievances related to intermediate examinations for students across Punjab. This initiative provides students and parents with a convenient platform to register their complaints regarding Intermediate examinations.

Through the online complaints form available at https://complaints.bise.punjab.gov.pk/, complaints can be easily submitted, making the process user-friendly. Upon complaining about the portal, it will be promptly forwarded to the respective board for necessary action, ensuring efficient resolution and contributing to a smoother examination process and enhanced transparency in the education system.

Additionally, complainants can register their grievances directly by calling the helpline (042-111-11-2020), operational from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, providing extended support to students and parents. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf has reiterated the commitment to providing students with an effective platform to voice their concerns, emphasizing the importance of minimizing complaints in examination centers across Punjab to create a conducive environment for students during the examination period.

In other news, Punjab University is gearing up for its 133rd convocation scheduled for Tuesday, May 14. A meeting, chaired by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, was convened to review all arrangements. Present at the meeting were Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, deans of various faculties, and members of the convocation coordination committee. The meeting discussed various measures being taken to ensure the successful organization of the university’s 133rd convocation. The VC instructed officials to ensure the best arrangements for the event.