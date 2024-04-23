Lahore Board Changes Theory and Practical Exam Schedules

Educational institutions in Lahore will remain closed today following Punjab’s government’s decision to announce Tuesday a local holiday in the provincial metropolis.

As a result, the ongoing theory and practical exams of Lahore Board scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, have been rescheduled.

According to the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, the theory paper for the Intermediate (1st Annual) Examinations 2024, and the practical of the physics paper for the SSC (1st Annual) Examination 2024, scheduled for April 23, 2024, have been rescheduled in Lahore Division.

This change applies to both morning and evening sessions and affects four districts within the Lahore Division: Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.

The Intermediate (Part-II) theory papers, originally set for April 23 (Tuesday), have been postponed to May 24. Similarly, the Matric (Physics) practical exam, initially scheduled for April 23, will now take place on May 15, 2024.

It should be noted that previously, BISE Lahore had postponed two intermediate papers due to the recently held by-elections.

The board had rescheduled the intermediate chemistry paper, originally planned for April 20, and the English paper, initially set for April 22, due to the by-elections.