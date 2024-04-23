Rupee in Red 2nd Consecutive Day Against US Dollar, Other Currencies

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 23, 2024 | 4:23 pm

The Pakistani rupee fell slightly against the US Dollar after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was largely stable against the greenback but devalued against other major currencies today.

The interbank rate stayed at 278.8 most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly in the 278 level today.

The PKR depreciated by 0.01 percent to close at 278.37 after losing four paisas against the dollar today.

ALSO READ

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.69 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.47 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.47 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR lost four paisas today.

The PKR was red against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It lost one paisa against the UAE Dirham (AED), one paisa against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), 53 paisas against the Euro (EUR), 55 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and 56 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

It gained 28 paisas against the British Pound (GBP) in today’s interbank currency market.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Reunites with Coke Studio to Continue Elevating Local Artists Globally
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>