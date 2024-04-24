Here Are all the Colors for Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6

In July, Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip6 at an exclusive Unpacked event, where it will share the spotlight with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Ring. Recently, a trusted source in the industry, Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants, has provided insights into the color options for the Flip 6.

Previously said Z Flip 6 colors were:

Light Blue, Light Green, Silver and Yellow

They are still there but now Light Green is called Mint and Silver is called Silver Shadow.

New, lower volume colors are:

Crafted Black, Peach and White — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 22, 2024

The available colorways are reported to include Light Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White. Young suggests that the first four colors will likely be more popular choices, while the latter three are expected to have lower demand.

While we don’t question the reliability of his information or his sources, the notion seems quite unusual – yellow being in high demand while black and white are considered less popular? It certainly sounds odd, to say the least.

Regardless of the volume considerations, it seems that the Flip 6 will offer a vibrant range of colors, aiming to cater to a broad audience. Speculations suggest that the device will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Rumors also indicate a potential upgrade to a larger 3.9-inch cover screen compared to its predecessor, along with 12 GB of RAM.

Rumor has it that Samsung will launch new Galaxy Z Fold versions this year dubbed the Z Fold FE as well as the Z Fold Ultra. As the names suggest, the Z Fold FE will be an affordable version of the current Z Fold, while the Ultra will max out in terms of specifications.