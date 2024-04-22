Affordable Model of Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Launch Later this Year

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE appears to be happening this year as another source has claimed its existence. But instead of the previously reported launch timeline of summer, GalaxyClub NL suggests that the Fan Edition flagship will launch in late 2024.

GalaxyClub claims that Samsung is working on a project called R12, which is believed to be the Galaxy S24 FE since the Galaxy S23 FE’s project codename was R11. The Galaxy S22 FE which never came out was codenamed R10, while the S21 FE was R9.

If the launch timeline in this report holds true, this would mean that the Galaxy S24 FE will be released in a few countries by the end of this year and will target a wider release in early 2025. The phone will likely launch in Pakistan in 2025 too.

With the phone nearing the end of its development phase, more leaks will likely surface in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy S25

As for next year’s Galaxy S25 lineup, Samsung is expected to debut its Exynos 2500 chipset alongside the new flagships. The Korean phone maker has recently playing catch up with Qualcomm’s rival Snapdragon chips, but the Exynos may finally surpass its biggest competitor.

Tipster PandaFlashPro shared a leak recently on X, claiming that the Exynos 2500 will beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 not only in terms of raw performance but power efficiency as well. The flagship chip will be based on a 3nm chip process while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to be built on the 4nm node, which would give Exynos a notable advantage.

There will be two versions of the Exynos 2500, an Exynos 2500 A and an Exynos 2500 B. The former will have an eight-core CPU made for smartphones while the latter will have a 10-core CPU for Galaxy Book laptops.