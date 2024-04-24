Here’s How To Pay Your IESCO Bill Online Starting April 2024

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is facing disruption in its online bill payment system, hence payments through banking apps or 1link are not working at the moment. This has resulted in people forming long queues outside of IESCO offices everywhere.

Other than IESCO offices, banks are accepting bill payments through physical visits, but online payment systems are not accessible.

However, there is a workaround that appears to be working for most banking apps.

We have an example video that shows how it is done through the Allied Bank (ABL) mobile app. Through the ABL app, users simply have to head over to the “Payments” option on the top left. Select “New Payments” at the top, but instead of selecting “Utility”, select the “1 Bill” option. Scroll down to the “Others” option here.

Under the “Reference No/Customer ID”, add a prefix such as 111444 and then add a reference number. This will show the relevant bill which can be paid from the same tab.

This method should work with banking apps that have the 1 Bill payment option.

Reference numbers can be found near the top right corner of an IESCO bill.

The reason behind IESCO’s online bill payment disruption remains unclear and we don’t know when the issue will be fixed. We have reached out to IESCO for a comment on the matter and will update the article once we have a response.

IESCO has made no announcements or informed the public by any means as of yet. Users are able to view data for their older bills, but not their recent ones.

Free Solar Systems

In related news, Punjab has announced free solar systems for 50,000 households to help save electricity bills and promote renewable energy. Each of these systems will include two solar panels, a battery, and wiring, and will be provided to power consumers with less than 100 units of consumption per month.