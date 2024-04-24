Prime Minister No Longer Has the Authority to Make Appointments

The Prime Minister’s ability to initiate appointments and create posts has been revoked. The decision, endorsed by the Federal Cabinet, delegates this responsibility to Ministers, Ministers of State, and Secretaries.

Formerly held exclusively by ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, this authority has been redistributed following the Cabinet’s endorsement of proposals. Under the new arrangement, Ministers, Advisors, Ministers of State, and Secretaries will now wield the authority to initiate appointments and create vacancies.

Government insiders disclosed intentions to enhance ministries and divisions with skilled professionals. The Ministry of Finance, in conjunction with the Establishment Division, will lead the effort to establish positions for these experts. Recruitment procedures will adhere to a competitive process overseen by a specialized selection board.

The appointment process will involve consultants being scrutinized and sanctioned by the respective Minister, Minister of State, or Advisor. Similarly, the appointment of research associates and young professionals will require approval from the relevant Secretary.

However, the appointment of technical advisors will still necessitate approval from the Prime Minister.

This restructuring aims to inject expertise and efficiency into governmental operations, ensuring a meritocratic approach to appointments across diverse sectors. With authority decentralized, a more streamlined and responsive administrative structure is anticipated, promising improved governance and effectiveness in delivering public services.