PM Shehbaz Sharif Allocates 150 Buses for Public Transport in Sindh

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 24, 2024 | 5:51 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday revealed his plans to allocate 150 buses out of a total of 300 to Sindh.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during his visit to Karachi. During a speech, PM Shehbaz highlighted his cordial relationship with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“The Pakistan People Party (PPP) got a mandate in Sindh, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got a mandate in Punjab,” the PM said.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the central and provincial governments to strengthen the country’s economy.

“We will have to take unpopular decisions for the sake of the masses’ uplift,” he added.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz paid homage to the revered poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal by visiting his mausoleum.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz laid a wreath at Iqbal’s grave and offered prayers. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori accompanied the Prime Minister.

