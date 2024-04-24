SEF Women Partners Create Impact in Education Through Entrepreneurship

The seminar on ‘Role of Women Entrepreneurs (SEF School Partners) in Development of Education ’ was organized by Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) at the Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The event brought together women entrepreneurs cum SEF partners from all over Sindh to discuss the impacts and achievements of women entrepreneurs in rural and urban areas with the support of SEF.

The women speakers; Shahpara Rizvi, Musarat Palijo, and Shazia Solangi, said that when women lead the charge in any community, they receive more support from community members and stakeholders. We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding the enrollment of girls in school; their parents feel more secure and comfortable.

Around 6 presentations on different topics were discussed by the partners including Sadia Khalid, Bushra Shah, Shahnaz Begum, Kishwer Jabeen, Shazia Mir, and Zeenat, they shared their experiences and said that they had traversed the journey from traditional educational methods to modern mechanisms and digital learning.

“Without the support, encouragement, and empowerment of SEF, we couldn’t have made it possible. We never imagined that such a time would come when we would be celebrated as role models in society. In the past, women in rural areas preferred home-based work. However, after our educational development, parents are now sending their children to schools, believing that change is only possible through education,” they said.

Director of HR and P&P, Abdul Jabbar Mari, emphasized the significance of community participation in schools during his presentation. He stressed that communities play a crucial role in fostering positivity, but expecting results from a struggling community without investment is unjust. Instead, investing in communities to help them realize their importance yields better results.

Enhance trust in the community by recognizing their ability to send their children to school. Women, in particular, excel in this role, as they effectively create enabling environments. Whether as mothers, sisters, wives, or daughters, they embody excellence. We take pride in our partnerships. Mari added.

Keynote speaker and educationist, Ms. Rana Hussain, expressed her astonishment at the talent of the women partners. To her, the six presenters represented transformative figures who have instigated change within their local communities through entrepreneurial endeavors in education. She emphasized the need for a more serious approach, advocating for the infusion of positivity into mainstream culture.

Ms. Hussain highlighted Sindh as the sole province in Pakistan where education is conducted in the mother tongue, underscoring the responsibility of every woman to raise awareness among the populace, especially those blessed with abundance.

In his closing remarks, Managing Director Abdul Kabir Kazi acknowledged the participation of women partners from various regions in the seminar. He noted that while all presenters, both new and old partners, demonstrated brilliance, the experiences, struggles, and efforts of the older partners warrant greater recognition due to their resilience in facing the toughest challenges within their local communities. Mr. Kazi highlighted the remarkable achievement of SEF, with approximately 260 women managing 300 schools.

He announced the launch of the ‘Care for Life’ program for 300 schools, aimed at educating children on how to interact with nature, society, animals, and fellow humans. Mr. Kazi expressed confidence that women would excel in fostering these values. The appreciation awards were distributed at the end of the seminar among 6 presenters and guests.