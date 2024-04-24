Tania Aidrus to Head PM Shehbaz’s Digital Nation Pakistan Initiative

The Government of Pakistan has taken a significant step towards digital transformation by establishing a high-level committee headed by Tania Aidrus to pave the way for the National Digital Commission and Digital Pakistan Authority.

The committee, chaired by Minister of State Shaza Fatima, includes seven IT and digital experts led by Tania Andrus as the convener.

ALSO READ PSEB to Pioneer Women’s Software Technology Park in Azad Kashmir

The primary objective of the committee is to create a robust legal and policy framework that will bridge the gap between current governance structures and future digital initiatives. By identifying key areas where technology can drive economic benefits, the committee aims to harness the power of digital solutions to propel Pakistan towards sustainable growth and development.

The committee will also develop plans to effectively utilize technology to enhance governance practices, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and accountability. This strategic initiative underscores Pakistan’s commitment to embracing digital innovation as a catalyst for progress, economic prosperity, and enhanced governance.

With a clear roadmap in place, the National Digital Commission and Digital Pakistan Authority are poised to revolutionize the country’s digital landscape, paving the way for a brighter and more technologically advanced future.